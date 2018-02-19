Sections Menu

Joyce’s stench now clings to Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull's constant backflips on Barnaby Joyce reflect the torment of having to govern with a man of massive ego and minimal ability.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Malcolm Turnbull must occasionally wonder what he did to earn such appalling bad luck as Prime Minister. He became PM at the point when the neoliberal economic orthodoxy of the last 30 years is collapsing, when Australian workers are enduring the lowest period of wages growth since records were kept, when the American electoral system threw up (so to speak) Donald Trump, and when the budget has proved stubbornly resistant to moving into the surplus that the Coalition has been promising since 2013.

14 thoughts on “Joyce’s stench now clings to Turnbull

  1. swimming the Hellespont

    Today we are thrilled to read that Turnbull consulted Lucy about the ‘bonk ban’. The mind boggles at what other Elizabeth Urquhart style advice she gives him.

    1. Betty

      Don’t go there please!

      1. Dog's Breakfast

        🙂

  2. zut alors

    Turnbull gave us an early sign of woeful judgment when ‘Utegate’ failed to fell Rudd & Swan. He’s been on an even trajectory of poor decisions ever since.

    1. Wayne Cusick

      Indeed.

      “Malcolm Turnbull must occasionally wonder what he did to earn such appalling bad luck as Prime Minister. ”

      Surely he has brought that upon himself, as much as anybody else has.

      27 down…. 3 to go.

      1. Rais

        “Malcolm Turnbull must occasionally wonderwhat he did to earnsuch appalling bad luck as Prime Minister.” He must indeed. Quick quiz: Name three important things Malcolm Turnbull has done since he was appointed Prime Minister:
        1. …
        2. …
        3. …
        There you are then.

  3. Richard Shortt

    And the U.S trip could not come at a worse time. Shortly we will see fawning images and footage of the tough talking ‘bonk banning’ PM with a man about whom allegeations and news stories swirl concerning a porn actress, a Playboy bunny and numerous other woman sueing Trump for inappropriate behaviour. A man, who in his own words, describes behaviour that would contravene the Ministerial Code of Conduct in spades. Wow, Barnaby’s issue could not have happened at a worse time!

  4. maxcelcat

    I’m stealing “Beeblebroxian” and using it in a sentence today!

    1. Don

      You just did.

    2. AR

      Not really suitable as he only has the one head – it is just so swollen with inapplicable self regard that it looks twice the size of a normal cranium.

  5. Nudiefish

    If it wasn’t for bad judgement, Malcolm wouldn’t have any at all.

  6. brian crooks

    you cant smell joyces stench on mal, he`s got his own rotting smell of corruption oozing out of his pores that covers everything.

  7. MJM

    Jack Waterford wrote a great article about Joyce for the Canberra Times on Saturday. It is here: http://www.canberratimes.com.au/comment/we-need-relief-from-barnaby-joyces-public-not-private-self-20180216-h0w762.html

    Seems to be general agreement. The Saturday Paper editorial, Hewson in Fairfax yesterday, Crikey.com all the time. Pretty widespread agreement that Joyce is an all-round dud.

  8. AR

    I have pondered the question for the last 18 months – why is Turnbull?
    What keeps him in politics, to face daily, hourly humiliation from his “colleagues” and unalloyed failure of everything he comes bear with his reverse Midas touch?
    He doesn’t need the salary, the Lodge isn’t a patch on his harbourside mansion and he has shed every principle he ever claimed to hold.
    Why does he not spare himself such indignity and save the nation from further harm and just off-fuk?

