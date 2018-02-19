Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
A record night for Married at First Sight wasn't quite enough for channel Nine to get the win.
Feb 19, 2018
A record night for Married at First Sight wasn't quite enough for channel Nine to get the win.
More of the same from last week. It was Seven’s night, thanks to the Winter Games’ 1.29 million nationally, with a further 1.34 million watching on 7mate up to 8.40 pm, so the total audience for the games boosted the network past Nine, which had led with Married At First Sight which got a record 1.85 million nationally and 1.35 million in the metros in the same time slot. That, in turn, easily topped My Kitchen Rules 1.69 million nationally and 1.13 million in the metros. 60 Minutes followed Married at 8.40pm and averaged 1.167 million nationally with the nice, stagey, family first report on Prime Minister Turnbull and his wife. That ran behind the Games coverage which opened a bigger margin after 9.40pm. And that was the night.