The Christensen conundrum: how many times can one man shoot himself in the foot?
We lost count after he likened Greenpeace to a terrorist organisation.
Feb 19, 2018
We lost count after he likened Greenpeace to a terrorist organisation.
For the media officer of a former MP in a marginal seat, George Christensen has some terrible political judgement. Posting a photo of yourself holding up a gun a few days after the murder of 17 people in a mass shooting at a Florida school made headlines around the world? Seriously?
Not to mention doing it when your own leader and government face an almost certain political firing squad.
Why does Christensen do it? Basically, because he believes he is in a unique position as his seat of Dawson is unique. Just as its biggest city of Mackay has its own unique climate (I should know, having lived and worked there for 14 months), similarly, its political climate must be different to the rest of Queensland. Mackay and its surrounds were home to the Bowen Basin, a massive reservoir of coal and other minerals. The place has spent over a decade saturated with CUBs (“cashed-up bogans”). As a “poverty” lawyer, I was substantially poorer than just about anyone who worked at the mines. But now the mining is drying up and Christensen and every other Queensland politician is under pressure to deliver jobs through the Adani project.
In many ways, Dawson is unique for producing … er … interesting MPs. His predecessor, the ALP’s James Bidgood, is famous for taking photos of a man dousing himself with petrol and threatening to set himself on fire on the Parliament House lawn. He then offered to sell the photo to The Daily Telegraph for $1000. Later at a Parliament House function, Bidgood predicted the end of the world. He later had to apologise in Parliament.
Christensen also believes Dawson is unique in that it is on the cusp of voting him out for a candidate of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation. He therefore follows the Coalition practice of trying to defeat Pauline Hanson by sounding like her. And, boy, does he do a good job at it.
In 2015, Christensen spoke at a far-right Reclaim Australia rally in Mackay. He has been part of the massive push against halal certification, despite objections from people in his own electorate who work in his industry. He has claimed halal certifiers are likely donating money to terrorists. His website “War On Radical Islam” has been “coming soon” for some two years now. He has called for banning the burqa, though that didn’t stop him from having a major weight loss procedure in Muslim-majority Malaysia.
Christensen has openly supported the death penalty for terrorists, has likened Greenpeace and other green groups to terrorists. I’m not sure if the latest post on his Facebook page shows his preferred method of execution of green terrorists — transportation to a shooting range in Mackay with the federal MP as executioner.
There was a time when George Christensen could flex some political muscle in the Coalition. He was needed after the Coalition scraped in at the 2016 federal election. Christensen became National Party Chief Whip in August 2016 but resigned after criticism of his attendance at a far-right fundraising dinner. He is now sitting on the backbench, his leader and party in serious trouble.
The Coalition may be in trouble but it will be in even bigger trouble should Christensen stay. The Shooters Fishers etc Party in NSW, which is determined to steal seats in the upcoming NSW election, will be pleased to hear Christensen being quoted in his local News Corp Daily Mercury that the “pendulum has swung too far” when it comes to gun control. No doubt the NSW Nats will be furious. Christensen’s views on gun regulation may also assist his ALP opponent who volunteers at a domestic violence shelter.
Malcolm Turnbull may be reluctant to suggest that his National Party colleagues cut Christensen loose. But is Turnbull’s mere reprimanding of this serial offender enough? Perhaps getting rid of Christensen could be a start.
But when it comes to Christensen’s political career, who in the National Party has the authority to pull the trigger?
20 thoughts on “The Christensen conundrum: how many times can one man shoot himself in the foot?”
Answer to your last sentence Irfan: No one.
This morning we had “throw the dead cat on the table” with this shocker having a press conf to bray his support for his fearless leader and not one journo there called him out on the diversionary tactic.
Pathetic.
I dunno, Betty. Judging from the 2016 election result for Dawson, I suspect the voters in his own seat are getting ready to “pull the trigger”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Division_of_Dawson
MARCUS: This must explain why his shirt is showing serious signs of sweat.
Well how would Joyce censure anyone? Blunderby against Gun Totin George.
One to two years ago the press had shots of George Christiansen wrapped in a bull whip. One can only surmise it was a preview of the trouble waiting for Malcolm Turnbull if he ever tried to upset the stranglehold of the National Party over the Liberals.
Indeed, Christensen was bare from the waist up, the image is difficult to forget. While that photo was alarming this latest prank is even more offensive.
Turnbull chose to lie down with dogs & is now overcome with fleas.
Another view – Christensen put this up as deliberate diversion, authorised by … hmmm … who would benefit from a diversion right now?Just saying.
Cheers T – nailed it
I concur. Throw an idiot into the firing line, to save another idiot.
Under our anti terrrioist laws if George was a Muslim in the same pose uttering the same words would he not be jailed by now?..
If it had been Yassmin Abdel-Magied holding the gun Border Force would’ve been jostling with the AFP in a race to her doorstep.
Probably not, but Andrew Bolt would make money from it.
I fully support George Christensen’s right to post that picture on his Facebook account; with one proviso: that he turn the gun in the opposite direction and pull the trigger – thereby making the world a much better place.
Anyone who thinks that this comment is a little off-colour is clearly a right-wing snowflake with no sense of humour.
I thought the same. One less ignorant Aussie.
That is very funny, Graeski…sounds about right!!
He has several times threatened to cross the floor but remains unreprimanded which is a good demonstration of the weakness & fragile health of the “government”.
For all that the LNP are oxygen thieves, we cannot have much faith in gumBoil Shlernt and his sorry troupe of time servers, apparatchiks and faction heavies being any better.
Slightly less awful socially – perhaps -but just as subservient to the BigAr$ed end of town.
You don’t have to be intelligent to be a politician. George is proof.
‘The Australian’ is not always rabid. However when a blogger in that ‘paper called for Greens to be shot, where was that paper’s moderator?And, while on the theme of counterfactual tripe, note Windshuttle’s latest book, which apparently states that the Aborigines ‘ always’ had the vote. So what was the 1967 referendum all about? Does this man have no shame? These right wing nutters seem to ape the US more every day. Will be flat earthers next.
And US ignorance is dragging us down. I remember as an 8yo, watching Neil Armstong take that step. America wasn’t only an ally, but an older brother to be respected. 46 years later, I don’t feel the same.