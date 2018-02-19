Amid denialism on company tax cuts, the ABC lets us all down
At a time when commercial media outlets like the Financial Review are misleading Australians about company tax cuts, the ABC's censorship of Emma Alberici further undermines trust in our media.
33 thoughts on “Amid denialism on company tax cuts, the ABC lets us all down”
Exactly, spot on. Alberici’s censoring is beyond chilling. She’s a Walkley nominee on exactly this topic, ffs.
But…hang on – LOOK OVER THERE, EVERYONE!!! BARNABY’S GOT HIS WILLY OUT!!!
Yes indeed JR.
And George has got a gun!
Clearly Malcom The Prefect needs to impose a ‘Bonkers Ban’ on parliamentarians too, Thel.
Chilling is indeed the word. Will no-one stand up to this government? Thankfully The Australia Institute is getting some airtime with their debunking of this trickle down bullshit but is the average “Aussie battler” numbskull really getting it!
I agree with all but the conclusion. The ABC is not a state broadcaster it is a Liberal broadcaster. They regularly attacked Gillard and Rudd and also many in the National Party.
I challenge anyone to honestly assert that if Gillard or Shorten demanded an assessment be censored that it would be. The story would be “Labor tries to censor ABC fact checks”.
The Sabra Lane interview with the SA water Minister last week demonstrated that the only research that the ABC now does is to read Liberal Party handouts.
The lack of reporting from all of the media of the hypocrisy of Turnbull in demanding women be respected while allowing the disgusting attacks on Gillian Triggs, Gillard and Sarah Hanson Young is another demonstration of all of the media self censoring when reporting on Turnbull words and actions. His respect didn’t extend to giving Bishop the acting PM position after she asked for it or only inviting one senior female business identity on his US trip, so when he talks of consulting his wife about Joyce my response is that he should consult the person who is the present partner of Joyce and ask her if Joyce has disrespected her.
With you Pal – the ABC has become a tory apologist institution. Morning radio is now useless (leaving the news making news breaking to Crikey! and the Guardian. And all those British tele shows – the grim ones and the unfunny ‘comedies’. Thanks Michelle. Great job. AC coming your way in the 2019 gong list
I’d leave the Guardian out Thelorikeet, better the A.I.M. Just my opinion.
The Guardian is brilliant compared to any other MSM – if it was more widely read and had a TV arm, many more voters would be much better informed – but obviously not those that thrive on the sensationalism and quick grabs that commercial TV offers.
PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES AFR! The following quote from today’s AFR story is guilty of the crime of which it accuses others. It makes an assertion as fact, which will only be proven, or otherwise, in the future… “Not only has the US cut corporate taxes, it has also allowed an immediate tax deduction for investment in new equipment. That combination will boost the productivity of the US – and hence the prosperity of Americans too.”
It’s also another spectacular own goal by Turnbull and Morrisson. Had they ignored the piece, nowhere near as many people would have actually read it, or even heard about it.
Yep, The Streisand Effect in action. They are flipping morons.
No. The piece was in The New Daily. Then they were out early when it got pulled down as well. That’s where I first read it, because the ABC has become an ‘unreliable’ news source of information. I, like many I know, are waiting for some action to be taken on the current nature and failure of the ABC. Change of government I mean. The people they have employed their failureto declare the vested interest of experts they trot out, like ASPI, they are no different to Joyce so why report on his abuse of the taxpayer. They now actually make stuff up. It has become breathtaking and unusable. Just as the AFR they are the beltway priveldged and tenured and they are being found out. The Joyce affair was just the start and the punters are putting it together. ‘During times of deceit telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act’. Orwell. Good on Emma. So MSM you are not on notice you are found out. Can you rehabilitate, do we care.
Yes. Exactly.
Does anyone remember the conniption fit that the Coalition & its Murdoch Cheer Squad had when Labor proposed legislation aimed at merely strengthening the independent media regulators?
Yet Coalition Ministers bully the ABC into taking down a story they don’t like, & the usual suspects don’t even say “boo”.
And by the way, while I respect the admirable restraint of a professional journo keen to be seen scrupulously eschewing any hint of indulging in ‘the politics of envy’ and ‘class warfare’, BK, I strongly dispute that Alberici’s point about Joyce’s (the other one) salary was ‘gratuitous’. Here is what she had to say:
‘…A zero corporate tax bill at Qantas has certainly seen one significant wage rise at the company — the chief executive’s. The benefit to workers has been less pronounced. According to the Australian Services Union, representing just under half of all Qantas workers, the average pay rises for staff since the airline has returned to profitability have barely kept pace with inflation. Alan Joyce, on the other hand, has seen his total salary close to double from $12.9 million in 2016 to $24.6 million last year thanks to a huge jump in the value of shares provided as part of a bonus scheme…’.
That is a simple statement of fact. And those numbers, however arcanely they might be fiscally justified (and accepted by equally benefitting Q shareholders) are, in the wider context of this debate, simply morally obscene. Obscene. No-one begrudges successful high achievers their bundle of earned loot. But to double your accumulated remuneration in a year or so – from $10 to $20m, effectively on the mere strength of bookkeeping? Alberici’s precise point in contextualising this directly alongside sustained stagnant wage growth for workers is absolutely central to the extant debate about the alleged ‘trickle down’ claims being made in support of tax cuts. It does NOT trickle down. Manifestly, as the union rep says: it trickles up. That’s not a ‘gratuitous’ point to make, BK. Nor is it the ‘politics of envy’.
It’s hard reportage fact. And it drives right to the political, economic and electoral core of the tax cut discussion.
That Malcolm ‘Morals Head Boy’ Turnbull would strip this superb piece of hard journalism from the ABC public record reveals everything you need to know about the self-serving viciousness of the ‘morality’ that glints beneath that piously projected prefect’s facade.
Kudos to Alberici for a cracker bit of work, and onya for giving it further legs, BK.
OK. Back to Barnaby’s Willy, everyone. Nothing to see here, is there…
Even Joyce himself didn’t deny the facts. However, he felt compelled to explain how Qantas pays airport tax, GST & payroll tax along with one or two other taxes.
But, as the Alberici piece stated correctly, Qantas paid no corporate tax.
Excellent piece Bernard.
Both the ABC and the AFR need a good slap in the chops for trying to squash and denigrate Emma’s article.
Thank goodness the Streisand effect is alive and well.
The question of shareholder dividends for those companies that have paid no tax is a matter of bafflement. Were the dividends fully franked? They usually are. So, where did that 30% (company tax, as I understand it) actually go? Not to the shareholders (although they’d have claimed a franking credit for their tax). Not to the government. Back of the couch?
If I’ve got the wrong end of the stick on this, please educate me.
In May 2016 the Commonwealth Bank announced a net profit for the recently completed quarter in excess of $2 billion. Let’s extrapolate that figure and say that its profit for the financial year will amount to some $8 billion – and over the next ten years it will be at least $80 billion!
Under the Turnbull plan for corporate tax cuts the Commonwealth Bank will enjoy additional profits in excess of $2 billion dollars over the next decade, and after 2026 that will amount to more than $2 billion each and every year!
Now the critical issue is, given the increased profits the Commonwealth bank will enjoy, how much of those increased profits will be directed to additional ‘investment’ and ‘growth’ and ‘employment’ and ‘wages’?
My ‘common sense’ logic concludes that it will not be much, if anything.
Under existing tax arrangements each of the big four banks will always make sufficient additional investments to optimise their respective profits, and this is most unlikely to be affected by the windfall gains of the Turnbull ‘enterprise tax reduction’ plan.
Likewise the contribution to ‘economic growth’ by the big four banks will continue to be constrained by their respective market shares in the Australian economy. In other words, they will only grow at the same rate as the broader Australian economy.
I also predict that their agile and innovative management teams will continue to employ automatic tellers and overseas call centres, and that they will adopt and introduce new technologies that will actually shed employees rather than increase the overall number of high quality Australian jobs in our Australian banks.
The one bright spot on the horizon deriving from enterprise tax reduction will be in the area of increased wages – but don’t get too excited – that will be limited to increased remunerations for bank CEOs and senior executives.
A similar analysis of other top 10 ASX companies will produce similar results.
Just as the Emperor wore no clothes, my call on this is that Malcolm Turnbull’s enterprise tax reduction initiative has no economic credibility and is in fact a Trojan horse that the Australian people should oppose to protect the future well being of our children and grandchildren.