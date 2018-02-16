The Year of The Dog follows a dog of a year between Australia and China
It's the Lunar New Year, and hopefully a time for a fresh start for gradually darkening Australia China relations.
As we welcome the Lunar New Year, the question of Australia’s relationship with its largest trading and export partner is whether 2018 will be the same kind of dog of a year as 2017 was.
Developing serious international policy require intelligence, insight and hard work. Are all absent?
I’d be the last person to praise any of Drumpfs appointees, but Harry Harris is probably just what is needed in a US ambassador to Australia right at this juncture. Someone to impress upon whatever government we get lumbered with over the next 3-4 years, that not putting up with Chinas interference just might be in our long-term interests.
We put up with a lot of US “interference” when they were the big power in our region – to the extent of introducing conscription so our youth could fight on their side in Vietnam. now China is shaping up to take their place, we might have to play it a bit carefully.