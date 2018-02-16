Sections Menu

Why is the government withholding letters Abbott and Turnbull sent to the Queen?

Like it or not, the Queen is our head of state. The public has a right to know what our leaders are discussing with her.

William Summers

Independent researcher and blogger

Last month the Information Commissioner (IC) ruled that 13 letters to the Queen from Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott must be released to the public within 28 days.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Why is the government withholding letters Abbott and Turnbull sent to the Queen?

  1. Laurie Patton

    Have today’s politicians forgotten they work for us? Anything written by our government to our (current) head of state should be released publicly. Otherwise we are surely entitled to wonder what questionable comments, undertakings or assurances have been made on our behalf.

  2. zut alors

    Oz Post claimed it was ‘not in the public interest’ to reveal the salary package of their former CEO, Ahmed Fahour. However, it transpired the public was extremely interested. And once the embarrassing facts were out it was evident why Oz Post didn’t want them known.

  3. AR

    The underlying principle of FoI, the default position, should be that all information is freely available unless cogent reasons otherwise can be proven.

