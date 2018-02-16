Tormented Turnbull had little choice on bonk ban
Savaged by Labor in question time yesterday and unable to sack his deputy, Malcolm Turnbull needed something big to try to kill off the Joyce scandal.
Feb 16, 2018
After enduring probably the worst question time any government has had in living memory yesterday, Malcolm Turnbull needed to do something about Barnaby Joyce. He’d already twisted his deputy’s arm into taking leave next week, thus removing the national and international embarrassment of having Joyce as its acting leader. But after question time, something bigger was needed. Much bigger.
8 thoughts on “Tormented Turnbull had little choice on bonk ban”
While all this ugly crap slowly oozes out, the Murray Darling Basin agreement is in serious trouble and we have no federal minister on the job.
The very least Turnbull could do would be to relieve Barnaby of that ministry and give it to someone else – of all the incompetents in his team, none could do a worse job than Joyce has done so far.
Darren Chester, for example. And that would be a nice extra poke in Joyce’s eye.
Think Joyce moved ministries during the be-election. He now has Infrastructure which is why the ALP fired off all those questions at him during QT this week.
Water was always too important to be given to Joyce but I seem to recall it was one of the demands made in September 2015 for the Nats to remain in the coalition. That Turnbull rolled over then has set the tone for his PM-ship. Far too many incompetent Nats in ministries. As if they’d go somewhere else and lose access to all that lovely power and loot and all those perks of office.
Let’s take a closer look at the new guidelines….
Is the restriction only on Liberal ministers ie: can ordinary Lib MPs indulge in extra-curricular activities?
Can the minister of one department have a sexual relationship outside his own department with staff from another minister’s department?
Turnbull has created loopholes beloved by barristers… & which sustain their livelihood.
oyce has already buggered the MDB by supporting water thieves and making Proudfoot, from the water stealing electorate in chief, Maranoa, his replacement. Barnaby is a fair dinkum deadhead, even dopier than I thought. I notice the name Greg Maguire. I lived in Armidale for five years, and the name Greg Maguire was not one that met with approval from the masses for his integrity. A poor choice of friends methinks.
barnyards wants to be a bit careful or truffles will strike him severely with prissy pyne`s handbag, if he enrages jelly back he`ll suffer the consequences, just look at all the bruises on Tony.
Yet another badly managed affair. How on earth did supposedly political experts allow this to escalate into such a ludicrous scandal. Add to that the daft proposal to ban boinking – if the catholic church can’t control ‘sworn to celibacy’ priests, how on earth is Turnbull going to enforce a ban on boinking among his ministers and staff, cameras in offices, stairways and toilet cubicles? He’s going to lose half his staff within a couple of months. LOL
Nice email doing the rounds in Canberra early this morning. That fearsomely ugly new fence bearing a sign: No Bonking on the Hill.