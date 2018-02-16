That was then, this is now: the evolution of the ‘bonk ban’
Malcolm Turnbull has finally introduced his ban on boning-down in Parliament House (affectionately known as the bonk ban), leaving more than a few ministers red in the face.
So, it finally happened. After a question time that resembled the end of Bonnie and Clyde, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull fronted the press to deliver a stinging performance review for his beleaguered deputy Barnaby Joyce and introduce a ban on sexual relations between ministers and their staff — known across the media of this great land as the bonk ban. This caps off a week of scandal for the government, day upon day of stories piling up against Joyce, which has forced Turnbull to row back his opposition to the ban and, in his withering remarks, much of his support for Joyce. And he’s not the only one. Of course, the introduction of a policy seemingly no one wanted will tend to have that affect.
3 thoughts on “That was then, this is now: the evolution of the ‘bonk ban’”
He really is Barney ‘Rubble’
Are we at “Chaotic and Incompetent Government” as the headline yet?
We’re beyond that Jeff. I think we’ve officially reached “It’s On”. 🙂