Telstra is better at selling subscriptions to Foxtel than Foxtel itself
Telstra has built the fastest growing subscription/streaming service in the country with its Telstra TV product. And Foxtel can't keep up.
Feb 16, 2018
Telstra’s half-year report issued yesterday confirms the success it is having with its Telstra TV service. It must be galling for all those bright things at News Corp and Foxtel/Fox Sports that Telstra is proving better at selling subscriptions to Foxtel than Foxtel — especially in the wake of the Presto streaming service debacle and its $100 million-plus of losses, and the loss of well over 150,000, subscribers.