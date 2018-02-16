Sections Menu

Telstra is better at selling subscriptions to Foxtel than Foxtel itself

Telstra has built the fastest growing subscription/streaming service in the country with its Telstra TV product. And Foxtel can't keep up.

Glenn Dyer — Crikey business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Telstra’s half-year report issued yesterday confirms the success it is having with its Telstra TV service. It must be galling for all those bright things at News Corp and Foxtel/Fox Sports that Telstra is proving better at selling subscriptions to Foxtel than Foxtel — especially in the wake of the Presto streaming service debacle and its $100 million-plus of losses, and the loss of well over 150,000, subscribers.

