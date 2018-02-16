The latest Joyce scandal shows the extent of his political skill
On Barnaby Joyce and the new Australian Christian Lobby leadership
Feb 16, 2018
On Barnaby Joyce and the new Australian Christian Lobby leadership
Richard writes: Re. “Joyce on the brink after trainwreck question time” (Thursday)
What a farce we were all treated to in Parliamentary Question Time. Even if this beneficent business bud did offer board to Barnaby Beetrooter, he is incredibly imprudent (as if any more proof were required, of course) to have accepted it.