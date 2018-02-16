Can we believe Jim Molan’s claim he’s not a member of the ‘hard right’?
As a new Senator, Molan’s job must surely go beyond retweeting and posting ranting and propaganda.
Feb 16, 2018
In his first speech, Jim Molan declared: “Those journos who call me a member of the NSW Hard Right have never met a member of the New South Wales Hard Right”. I haven’t met Jim Molan but I have known and worked with many in the NSW Hard Right. Make no mistake. Jim speaks like them. He has written for Quadrant, for an anthology of essays called Making Australia Right: Where To From Here? edited by James Allan of the UQ Law School and for the Liberal Party’s hopeless attempt to mimic GetUp!.
11 thoughts on “Can we believe Jim Molan’s claim he’s not a member of the ‘hard right’?”
Another claim that gridlock, house costs and lack of other essential infrastructure is down to migrants. Wow. I suggest poor planning, multiple levels of government and possibly even some incompetence ranks up there instead. By the way, 300k+ ‘Aussies’ are born every year. About 160k+ ‘Aussies’ die every year, and 180k+ migrants arrive every year. Perhaps locals need to be also asked to think twice before ‘having one for the country’ as John Howard asked, as well as tightening immigration.
It’s interesting isn’t it. I live in Perth and we are constantly told that the population of the city will be five million by 2025. Why?
Who gains from such a rapidly incresing population? Certainly not the people who live there. As far as I can see the only winners are greedy corporations always trying to increase their profits and land developers squeezing more people on to less land for more money.
Why can’t we have a sustainable, small population instead?
Sorry, forgot to add the almost 92k people who migrate from Aust each year.
Where do these figures come from?
According to the ABS,
Natural increase and NOM (Net Overseas Migration) contributed 36.8% and 63.2% respectively to total population growth for the year ended 30 June 2017
Net overseas migration for the year ended 30 June 2017 was 245,400 people.
“the nationalist terrorism of Britain First”
Really? Britain First are extremists and probably racist, but terrorists? I don’t recall anyone pledging allegiance to Britain First driving trucks into crowded market places or shooting cartoonists in their workplace.
Nah, just violently stabbing MP’s. Give BF time, though.
No they couldn’t be terrorists, they are white,right and Christian. I think you need to read the history of Jo Cox MP and see who killed her, then stop talking nonsense.
I have never seen a skilled commander who was a blowhard. Therefore, Molam was not a skilled commander. He seems never to have had a battlefield command as such and looked to have done plenty of desk flying. Soldiers (and I have heard some scathing remarks about Molam attributed to soldiers) do not like skites.
It’s not the “culture” of migrants, it’s the sheer numbers, about the highest in the OECD.
Ironic that you should quote the infrastructure record of Japan, which copes with an immigration rate of approximately zero. Sure, our cities could become acres of high rises like Hong Kong – but that would benefit us how?
Exactly. Current population growth is about 1.6%, which will give us a population of some 50 million in 45-50 years time.
No one’s talking about stopping migration, just reducing it. Irfan Yusuf’s conflating of culture and numbers is bullshit.
But what would I know? I’m just a racist, right?