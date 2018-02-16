Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Feb 16, 2018

Crikey Worm: Turnbull’s bonk ban kills the mood

Good morning, early birds. The Prime Minister puts the pantsmen on notice with a rather dramatic captain's call. Plus, the UN again urges Australia to transfer people from dangerous and harmful conditions, as the United States prepares to take a fourth group of refugees from PNG and Nauru. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Malcolm Turnbull addresses the media

WOOHOO! BONK VAN! … HUH? … OH, COME ON!

Malcolm Turnbull has introduced a ban on sex between ministers and staff members as part of a highly critical response to Nationals leader and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce’s “appalling” extramarital affair.

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Turnbull’s bonk ban kills the mood

  1. York City

    This will likely just mean all staffers will be required to wear chastity belts.

