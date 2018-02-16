Crikey Worm: Turnbull’s bonk ban kills the mood
Good morning, early birds. The Prime Minister puts the pantsmen on notice with a rather dramatic captain's call. Plus, the UN again urges Australia to transfer people from dangerous and harmful conditions, as the United States prepares to take a fourth group of refugees from PNG and Nauru. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Turnbull’s bonk ban kills the mood”
This will likely just mean all staffers will be required to wear chastity belts.