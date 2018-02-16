The ABC has quietly killed a controversial piece on corporate tax
The piece, by Emma Alberici, was heavily criticised by the government and businesses.
The ABC has removed an entire article by its economics correspondent (and former Lateline host) Emma Alberici, without explanation after it was heavily criticised by the government and businesses.
7 thoughts on “The ABC has quietly killed a controversial piece on corporate tax”
Who would be surprised at that – Turnbull has form for bullying the ABC, and the ABC has form for being too pissweak to fight back.
The damage to the ABC has to be repaired, and it will take a Labor government to do it.
I have nil sympathy for the ABC in this case, a precedent was set when the Cabinet cabinet files were obediently returned having fallen from the heavens into the national broadcaster’s lap.
The Coalition government does not award brownie points whenever the ABC kowtows to its pressure, it simply applies more.
One word for the actions of the ABC in this instance: DISGUSTING!!
Please ALP…tell us you are going to get rid of that revolting Guthrie woman at the first available opportunity????
I guess the ABC hasn’t heard of the “Streisand effect”.
https://web.archive.org/web/20180214074249/http://amp.abc.net.au/article/9443874
. . . but . . but . . . but . . . our ABC is independent . . . isn’t it?
The voice of we the people. OUR ABC informs, analyses and fact checks all on our behalf . . . all in order to allow us make up our own minds.
Emma puts in the hard yards only to have her efforts hijacked . . . the entire content now locked away in a PMO secure (ie safe from public access) document cabinet?
So much for transparency, accountability ABC. PATHETIC and DECEITFUL.
this article shows how Michelle Guthrie, Murdoch`s media assassin is destroying the once great ABC , the peoples`s` ABC not Murdoch`s ABC , this government, with the unlimited support and help of the mad right wing media is slowly but surely destroying the basic freedoms of ordinary people, the damage already done is repairable if this government is tossed out at the next election, but if given another term it will be too late and Australia will become the next state of the corrupt and working poor USA.
It looks as if we no longer have an independent national broadcaster. It’s become a compliant state broadcaster.