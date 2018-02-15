Most of the debate about the benefit of company tax cuts has focused on how big business would spend their $64 billion windfall from taxpayers, with Australian business and the government insisting they would spend it all on new investment and trickling it down to workers’ wages. This is despite US CEOs, who have just been gifted a massive tax cut by Donald Trump, showering it on shareholders and their own executives via share buybacks (buybacks have more than doubled compared to 2016 in the US since the start of the year, with companies announcing nearly $100 billion in buybacks).
6 thoughts on “There are far better things you could spend the $64 billion tax handout on”
$64B buys a lot of jobs for ex-politicians
How about merely capping the annual personal income tax paid by Australians to 30% of taxable income (and taxug family trusts at a flat 30%)? Would attract (retain) more smart people than merely giving a tax cut to foreign businesses…
*taxing family trusts…
Increasing minimum superannuation would immediately provide money for investing. It would not increase liquidity by increasing workers’ spending, but through the increased spending due to fresh investment. So, no free beer for the wharfies. However it would imply a shift in control of the nation’s capital towards the workers.
But won’t most superfunds just buy shares? Which won’t increase investment by companies unless they are newly released shares (new share issues or shares that had been bought back by the company).
Maybe Sharri Markson and Miranda Devine will come to Emma Alberici’s aid? And if not those two, surely Janet Albrechtsen wouldn’t allow such unpleasant, mysogenic overtones from our commander and chump, go post-haste and unbridled into the public forum.
Oh, and well done Emma Alberici. Hope to hear more very soon.