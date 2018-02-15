Razer: Barnaby’s a hypocrite, so what? They all are.
As progressives commentators fret over Joyce's ethics and potential misdeeds, they miss the bigger picture: politics should be much bigger than politicians.
Feb 15, 2018
As progressives commentators fret over Joyce's ethics and potential misdeeds, they miss the bigger picture: politics should be much bigger than politicians.
The nation needs further accounts of its “Love Rat” Deputy Prime Minister like it needs another thermal coal mine. Surely, there is less than nothing now to be gained from scrutiny of the man’s alleged misdeeds. Hidden corruption is not the true problem with Joyce, or with most any politician. It’s the corruption in plain sight.
12 thoughts on “Razer: Barnaby’s a hypocrite, so what? They all are.”
What is the point of being a Minister if one cannot do favors for friends and of course receive favors?
Disagree Helen.
Swinging voters are ignorant bogans who vote against their own interests. Its a vanity thing. You cannot reason with these people. They further harden the more you bombard them with facts contrary to their beliefs. This is the true Trump effect.
Lefties are obsessed with playing fair and by the rules. Holier than though bullshit. By doing this they will always lose.
It is positive that progressives are playing by News ltd rules and going ofter the weak (feral tories) with fury until they are disposed of. This is the correct tactic. Plenty of time for other issues.
“Lefties?!”
Where?
Plenty of time. Until 2050, at least.
So, swinging voters vote against their interests, does this include when they vote for the ALP or Greens?
Sort of Helen.
Here’s the thing .
There’s degrees of awfulness in public life and on a scale of 1-10 our Barney boy is on a perfect 10.
He’s not just a hypocrite but a really nasty piece of work as well as a dud as BK has eloquently pointed out.
Joyce proudly proclaims to “believe in the legacy of Jo” direct quote.
That’s pretty compelling evidence.
Joh. Malcolm. Not sure which is worse.
Let’s call it a draw
Helen, I lived through the long 19 years of Joh rule and as bad as Turnbull is, at least I haven’t been arrested, dragged through the courts and fined, just for attending a protest rally.
Helen, I recommend you read John Birmingham’s excellent eulogy to the Bjelke Petersen’s after Flo carked.
Cracking summary of life in the deep north in those halcyon days.
Sure. The system is broke, etc.
Getting rid of BJ won’t solve anything, but heck, as far as schadenfreude goes, it takes some beating. Please let us have a little moment of enjoyment of seeing a red-faced, Catholic defender of family values and the sanctity of Holy Matrimony (Batman) twist slowly in the wind.
Yesterday I watched a brilliant talk on TV when the President of Science & Technology Australia ,Professor Emma Johnston ,delivered the Science Meets Parliament Address to the Press Club on the topic ‘Australia’s Science and Technology on the World Stage’. I can’t find or STEM in media headlines today.
I was both thrilled and worried to hear Professor Johnston’s evidence and solutions for Australia to regain its place in the world of science .
At the same time Australia’s media was focused on the personal life of a rural political leader who has caused so many backward steps by denying scientific information and reducing financial support for science.
His avid supporters would do well to watch the National Press Club address which was non -political while full of evidence .
At last this leader’s personal inadequacy to live up to his preaching might encourage Australians to assess and expose the damage he has brought to our environment and scientific research. His personal family break-up is parallel to the loss and chaos in Australia’ scientific environment.
Julanne Sweeney