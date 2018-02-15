Sections Menu

Humour

Feb 15, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: the very secret and official cables of Alexander Downer

Crikey can reveal restricted cables leaked from the office of the High Commissioner regarding the discovery of Donald Trump's Russian connection, via satirist Ben Pobjie

Crikey

Share

Crikey can reveal restricted correspondence from the office of soon-to-be-former High Commissioner Alexander Downer to DFAT regarding the discovery of Donald Trump’s Russian connection, as obtained by satirist and anonymous source Ben Pobjie.

Related

Popular in Humour

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “EXCLUSIVE: the very secret and official cables of Alexander Downer

  1. Bob the builder

    Being electronic, the one good thing one can say about this “satire” is that it’s not a waste of paper.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close