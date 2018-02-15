EXCLUSIVE: the very secret and official cables of Alexander Downer
Crikey can reveal restricted cables leaked from the office of the High Commissioner regarding the discovery of Donald Trump's Russian connection, via satirist Ben Pobjie
Feb 15, 2018
Crikey can reveal restricted correspondence from the office of soon-to-be-former High Commissioner Alexander Downer to DFAT regarding the discovery of Donald Trump’s Russian connection, as obtained by satirist and anonymous source Ben Pobjie.
One thought on “EXCLUSIVE: the very secret and official cables of Alexander Downer”
Being electronic, the one good thing one can say about this “satire” is that it’s not a waste of paper.