Mayne: Kennett should also say ‘time’s up’, and retire on his 70th birthday
The former Victorian premier is failing on many metrics but his views on gender prove the times have outgrown the man, writes Stephen Mayne.
Feb 15, 2018
Crikey turned 18 yesterday. And on March 2, Jeff Kennett, the man who inspired Crikey’s launch, will turn 70.
Excellent work Stephen. This gathering together of the public record is rare but important work in an era where too often the serious failings and gaffs of public figures blow over quickly, swamped by the news cycle. Forgetting is a terrible impediment to good judgement and critique. We need more of this.
Stephen – While I’m hardly a fan of the walking Easter Island Statue, I don’t think you can really blame Jeff for “a destruction of shareholder value” at Seven West. It’s largely an old school media company specialising in a daily newspaper and a legacy FTA TV network, two businesses going down the gurgler worldwide.
I have always wondered why an organisation like BeyondBlue would even consider engaging Jeff Kennett. My ‘appreciation’ of BeyondBlue is totally coloured by having Jeff Kennett at the helm and I don’t know how long it will be before I can consider this organisation and the potentially essential work it could do, in a favourable light.
Judy,
Perhaps the redemptive benefits of Julia Gillard now being at the helm might encourage renewed faith. I know it has mine.
This story itself doesn’t hold a lot of interest for me, but this type of reporting is what we need more of again in Crikey.
Less fluff from the inner-Melbourne Commentariat please, and more bread and butter news, with a good dose of cheek thrown in!
So Kennett was with Beyond Blue which, among other problems, deals with gambling-related depression, while at the same time working with a pokies company.
In the simian world, you would say this is eating the banana from both ends.
Beyond Blue rakes in millions and offers nothing on top of existing mental health services. They employ no doctors or therapists, none. They just run “education” programs for bosses and workers. Do they work? Nobody knows.
Dont remember much sympathy for the mentally ill when he was premier, turning them out on the street from halfway houses and the Victorian police shooting them