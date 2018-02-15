Joyce on the brink after trainwreck question time
Barnaby Joyce is facing the end of his political career after being comprehensively abandoned by the Prime Minister as Labor found new allegations to pursue against him.
Feb 15, 2018
Barnaby Joyce is facing the end of his political career after being comprehensively abandoned by the Prime Minister as Labor found new allegations to pursue against him.
Barnaby Joyce has been comprehensively isolated by the Prime Minister after Malcolm Turnbull revealed Joyce would be taking leave rather than acting as Prime Minister next week while Turnbull visits the United States.
4 thoughts on “Joyce on the brink after trainwreck question time”
What a farce we were all treated to in Parliamentary Q Time today.
Even if this beneficent business bud did offer board to Barnaby Beetrooter, he is incredibly imprudent (as if any more proof were required, of course) to have accepted it.
Even if he does not know anything about the $5000 for a government function at this friends drinking establishment, it is going to be practically impossible to convince anybody who counts, including in his electorate (30% of whom have deserted him) that he is in it for them.
Looks like BB has really and truly shot himself in the foot.
. . . and now we have the #bonkban. Hopefully, someone is watching for the shuffling of Ministerial staffers over the next few days, providing there is nothing to stop Ministers bonking each other’s staff.
Good story Bernard. Not sure if all that praise heaped on Cormann is justified. There’s more than a few skeletons in his closet.
But he does bring a rich mellow presentation to his repetition of the party lies and deceptions….he is really quite presentable if you can just suspend your belief systems for a while.