Splitting hairs is just going to get Joyce and the Nats in more strife
Barnaby Joyce may well have talked himself back into deep trouble as he attempts to avoid criticism over accepting free accommodation.
Feb 15, 2018
Just as the worst appeared to be over for Barnaby Joyce, he may well have dug himself even deeper into trouble this morning in his response to Labor’s focus on his free accommodation.
12 thoughts on “Splitting hairs is just going to get Joyce and the Nats in more strife”
And how is it that Joyce’s defacto can just walk into highly paid jobs on the taxpayer? Is that a corrupt process?
I just don’t get it. Barnaby is paid over $400Kpa (to oppose social and economic progress). The floozy (not partner, I did not call her a partner) is paid about half that amount for doing who knows what for whom. And they need free rent. It’s a good thing the Age of Entitlement is over!
“But misleading parliament is still — at least notionally — a sacking offence …” But rooting your staff then getting them high paid Ministerial staffer jobs apparently isn’t. Kind of captures the problem in a nutshell.
This Government is bringing Parliament into contempt by undermining its authority in the eyes of the public. “She wasn’t his partner” – if that doesn’t fit into a reasonable definition of misleading, we all need to start again. Your mates hiring your sideroot into a high paid job – surely an act intended to curry favour and, as such, corrupt. If misleading the House and corruption don’t qualify as improper interference with the free exercise by a House or committee of its authority, it’s game on – MPs and Senators will be allowed to run wild in the streets, eating babies and setting fire to churches.
The next election would be a troubling prospect for them, if their hubris didn’t blind them to reality.
Thank you for that persistent image, Baffled.
Surely not even Borey Canardi would do that?
Nah, yeah..
Hang on, at what point was Joyce not an MP? As I recall, he refused to stand down pending the high court judgement.
Marcus Hicks – he resigned after the high court judgement and was not an MP again until he was sworn in by the GG after the by-election.
Could we ease up on the derogatory sexist language for the woman in question, eg. “Floozy”, “sideroot”? Surely the married partner is more deserving of denigration than the presumably unattached female in question: he’s the one who’s broken his promises, he’s the one who’s preached heterosexual monogamy, or do your correspondents hold that it’s women’s job to ensure men’s fidelity since no normal man can be expected to practise self-discipline in relation to an attractive woman?
Well, she was engaged to be married at the time. However, as her superior, 90% of the blame must fall on #Beetrooter’s shoulders. Either way, this whole “slut shaming” garbage is really quite sickening.
According to her former fiancee, they broke their engagement amicably 3 months before the proposed wedding date and she didn’t take up with him until after that.
Brandis must be ticked off. If he’d hung around for another couple of weeks, he’d have been Acting Prime Minister.
Perhaps he could have used that window of opportunity to reshuffle the Ministry and eject Dutton. Alas, life seems to be a succession of “if onlys…”
Way back visiting Melbourne I bought a superb book edited by Wendy Harmer and entitled “It’s a joke, Joyce”. Joyce is no longer a joke, but I find (Schadenfreude) it difficult not to laugh as young (50 is young) Barnaby finds the H of R a bit tougher than the Senate.Goof luck, everyone, and keep laughing.
So now, because he is unable to deal with one idiot minister who lacks personal as well as professional judgement, Turnbull has decided to treat all his Ministers as though they are as dumb as Joyce.
When Shorten is inevitably asked if he will apply the same standard, he should reply that he trusts his ministers to behave responsibly and they don’t need to be treated like adolescents.