Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Feb 15, 2018

Ratings fell for everyone, but less for Seven, who won the night.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Another Seven win thanks to the dominance of the Winter Games from 9.15 pm — which completely negated the win by Married At First Sight on Nine. It was the lowest audience so far for the games – 1.07 million nationally on Seven’s main channel. That no doubt gave Nine and Ten encouragement.  But there was another 383,000 people watching other Games feeds on 7mate, meaning the total audience for the Games coverage on Seven was a solid 1.46 million, which would make it the second biggest audience on the night behind Married’s 1.56 million and just ahead of Seven news with 1.46 million. 

My Kitchen Rules had a national audience of 1.39 million — the lowest national audience in its history and down around 18% from the week before. We are seeing the same pattern develop as we saw last year — Married rising as it gets crazier and more offensive, MKR falling as it moves away from the pop up restaurant section of the contest. That’s why Seven had a total audience share last night of 39% to Nine’s 27.4%. 

But that was it for the night. Mad As Hell grabbed 717,000, just behind Ten’s I’m A Celebrity with 741,000 nationally. Seven’s Sunrise again easily beat Today nationally and in the metros. In the regions, another Seven win with the news tops with 527,000, then MKR second with 467,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was third with 452,000, Married was fourth with 428,000 and Home and Away was fifth with 431,000.

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (39.0%)
  2. Nine (27.4%)
  3. Ten, ABC (13.7%)
  4. SBS (6.2%)

Network main channels:

  1. Seven (25.5%)
  2. Nine (22.2%)
  3. Ten (9.6%)
  4. ABC (9.5%)
  5. SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7mate (8.0%)
  2. 7TWO (3.7%)
  3. ABC 2 (2.3%)
  4. Eleven (2.2%))
  5. 9Life (2.0%)

Top 10 national programs:

    1. Married (Nine) — 1.561 million
    2. Seven News  — 1.460 million
    3. MKR (Seven) — 1.397 million
    4. Seven News/TT — 1.360 million
    5. Nine/NBN News 6.30pm — 1.111 million
    6. Nine/NBN News — 1.094 million
    7. Home and Away (Seven) — 1.089 million
    8. Winter Games  Night 5 )Seven) — 1.078 million + 383,000 on 7Mate — 1.461 million
    9. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.057 million
    10. 7pm ABC News — 978,000

Top metro programs:

  1. Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.133 million

Losers:  Ten being squeezed.

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Seven News — 933,000
  2. Seven News/Today Tonight — 908,000
  3. Nine News — 825,000
  4. Nine News (6.30pm) — 915,000
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) – 765,000
  6. 7pm ABC News – 662,000
  7. 7.30 (ABC) — 523,000
  8. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 435,000
  9. Ten Eyewitness News — 445,000
  10. The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 305,000

Morning TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 496,000
  2. Today (Nine) – 369,000
  3. News Breakfast (ABC,  150,000 + 85,000 on News 24) — 235,000
  4. The Morning Show (Seven) — 189,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) — 148,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 1180,000

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. Gogglebox Australia (LifeStyle) — 116,000
  2. Real Housewives of Melbourne (Arena) — 54,000
  3. Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 49,000
  4. The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 49,000
  5. Location Location Location (LifeStyle) — 42,000

