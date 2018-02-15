Waterstreet off Q&A panel … AAP closes NZ wire service … Seven West Media under water …
Feb 15, 2018
Waterstreet off Q&A panel. Sydney barrister Charles Waterstreet’s controversial appearance on tonight’s special Q&A panel discussing the #MeToo movement has been scrapped. The ABC announced this morning that Waterstreet had withdrawn on advice from the NSW Bar Association. “It is disappointing Mr Waterstreet will not be able to contribute to the perspectives canvassed in tonight’s discussion,” the statement said.