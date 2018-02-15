Sections Menu

Feb 15, 2018

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Waterstreet off Q&A panel. Sydney barrister Charles Waterstreet’s controversial appearance on tonight’s special Q&A panel discussing the #MeToo movement has been scrapped. The ABC announced this morning that Waterstreet had withdrawn on advice from the NSW Bar Association. “It is disappointing Mr Waterstreet will not be able to contribute to the perspectives canvassed in tonight’s discussion,” the statement said. 

