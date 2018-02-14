Will Telstra’s adventures abroad plug its leaks back home?
Amid a slew of bad deals and a stagnant share-price, shareholders shouldn't hold their breath that Telstra's Asian excursions will pay off.
Feb 14, 2018
In Jakarta two weeks ago, Telstra’s unnervingly bouncy chief executive Andy Penn was talking his usual upbeat game at the rather ironically named Indonesia-Australia Digital Forum.
There is a tradition that when Telstra buys, that signals the top of the market. BHP also signals the market top.
No idea what he’s in Jakarta for, except the gabfest. I do know that the local phone company there is installing/replacing all the landlines in peoples homes with “glass fibre”. Maybe he might update them on our technology downgrade by our very own inventor of the internet.