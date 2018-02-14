The political cost of climate flip-flopping for fickle pollies
Malcolm Turnbull's position on climate change has undergone a remarkable range of gyrations. The same is true of Queensland Labor. Such flip-flopping always comes at a price.
Politics is about choices. We elect leaders to make choices about war and peace, taxation and public expenditure, environmental protection and economic development. But, while we want our leaders to make choices, we punish them for making choices we don’t like. Unsurprisingly, politicians respond with creative use of ambiguity, giving different messages to different audiences, and trying to appear decisive without offending anybody.
I think it is the case that Abbott admitted to being a “weathervane” on climate change; it wasn’t an accusation by Turnbull. He was proud of it.
It is beyond dispute that the worlds largest coal-plant developer is now in India. It is also beyond dispute that if Adani doesn’t get its coal from Australia, it will have to source it from another nation, so in terms of world carbon dioxide emissions it’s a zero sum game, no matter what conflated logic the Greens try to put forward on the issue.
I, like many others, have serious doubts about the number of jobs the project will create in Australia, but that’s a different argument altogether. In the end, it needs to be a decision for the voters of QLD, rather than the latte-swilling voters of Batman, and Shorten will understand clearly that the next federal election will be won in QLD and WA, and not Victoria.
Banks will not lend to Adani. Does he have a line of credit anywhere? Is he subject of criminal investigations? What about environmental history?