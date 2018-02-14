SBS calls for content quota … Betoota Advocate launches podcast … News Corp’s black hole …
Satirical news website The Betoota Advocate has announced it will launch a podcast. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
SBS calls for Australian content quota. The SBS and Save Our SBS have both called for a quota to be set for local content on its primary channel. In a submission to the Senate inquiry into Australian content on broadcast, radio and streaming services, the interest group suggests a 30% local content requirement, increasing to 55%, and one of the digital channels to be dedicated to content in languages other than English. Both SBS and Save Our SBS have asked for a fully-funded Australian content quota and an increase in the producer offset. SBS specified it did not think there should be a local content quota on its streaming or radio services.