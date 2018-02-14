How poems from the Pacific Islands are fronting the fight for climate justice
Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner explains how climate change is devastating her home, the Marshall Islands.
Feb 14, 2018
In 2014, poet and climate justice activist Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner stood in front of the UN Climate Summit, pleading with world leaders to help her country. She spoke of the rising water that threatens the Marshall Islands, engulfing the land and literally ripping bodies from the earth, and recited a poem, directed to her infant daughter, which received a standing ovation:
“Transitioning to 100% renewable energy” is neither achievable nor necessary. What is needed is a 100% transition to non-carbon energy. However there are plenty of people who would rather see the Marshall Islanders drown than let the world transition to nuclear energy.
Kathy reminds us
every single one of us
none excluded
each and all rose from the waters
evolved and became . . .
the dominant species.
We have inherited our lands
we can never return to the waters
we are of the earth.
Those amongst us
directly or indirectly believing nature
can be re-engineered
cajoled or forced
into submission
because we, not nature
hold the whip hand
denies reality . . .
that we are of the land.
There is not a penthouse
high enough or sea wall
that cannot be breached
anymore were there a land
loved, more than my land.
For another knowingly, to act
force, divorcement
from my land denies
we, are of the earth
we inherited,
and as Kathy says . . . we WILL fight!
Westerners won’t care until a few of those expensive waterfront properties in Miami begin to have water lapping at their doors on days when there hasn’t been a deluge.
Trump will deny climate change until his swimming pool at nearby Mar-a-Lago goes underwater.