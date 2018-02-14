Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
The Winter Games won comfortably against a line of tawdry reality shows.
Feb 14, 2018
For yet another night, Seven’s broadcast of the Winter Olympic Games from South Korea has hit the ratings jackpot. Starting at 9 pm, late in prime time, The Games coverage gathered a national average audience of nearly 1.3 million viewers, which swamped the other networks and gave Seven an easy win on the night. But there was a further 419,000 that watched the Games on 7mate until 9pm, so the real audience across the two Seven channels for the Games was over 1.7 million people.