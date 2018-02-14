Getting rid of Barnaby could spark a Turnbull turnaround
Dropping the toxic political deadweight of Barnaby Joyce is just what Malcolm Turnbull needs to finally govern properly.
Feb 14, 2018
The thin, but nonetheless very real, silver lining of the vast tropical low that is wreaking such havoc on the government at the moment is that Malcolm Turnbull will have a far better government without Barnaby Joyce. Getting rid of this incompetent flake and slapping the Nationals back into place will be just what the Prime Minister needs to start governing effectively.
48 thoughts on “Getting rid of Barnaby could spark a Turnbull turnaround”
ROTFL You’re ever the optimist Bernard.
I’m afraid merely getting rid of Joyce will have bugger all effect on the stinking pile of ordure that is the Turnbull Govt.
Surely it could only get better with Barnaby gone, it couldnt get any worse.
Faulty logic I fear Phil…one missing turd in a bucket of turds does not make the bucket any more attractive..!!
Dead wrong, Bernard. Maybe if he had acted decisively the minute the “jobs for the mistress” issue was first known about, then he might have come across as a strong leader. Instead, his mealy mouthed, semantic nonsense about when Joyce’s mistress was officially his “partner” is turning this debacle into a repeat of the Bronwyn Bishop or Godwin Grech debacles. I expect that Malcontent’s personal standing will start heading towards the same territory the Coalition languishes in in the polls.
I think the Bishop example is quite instructive. Abbott defended her chopper ride claim for so long that he lost all credibility and it was not long after that Trumble replaced him. If Trumble is not seen to be taking action he’ll go the same way.
Turnbull is totally disgusting with or without Barnaby Joyce. Every time we say it couldn’t get any worse , it does !! His levels of incompetence are how we got to this place.! He couldn’t govern effectively. Julia Gillard had worse enemies inside and outside. Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbot ?? But she still governed effectively even if it was a her own expense . The difference she wanted to govern for us , he is all about Malcolm Turnbull .
Totally nailed it, Di. Malcontent cares about one person only……Malcontent. It’s all about him keeping the top job, at any price…….even $1.75m
People forget that Gillard had not one, but TWO hostile Houses to contend with – not the 1-sycophantic/1-ambivalent combo Malware has. And she still holds the record for average bills passed per day, of any prime minister (for a rusted-on Keating fan to say all that, feels better than you might think).
And we’re meant to feel sorry for a PM that has it all (1friendly/1″meh” Hose combo, and a press-pack sucking his cock) and it STILL goes tits-up.
LOL. Very well put.
Very indeed!
I told you a few weeks ago Bernard there are millions of voters across the country who viscerally hate Turnbull, there’s no coming back from that, preferred prime minister is a load of shit, they always prefer the incumbent, maybe they just poll thick’eads
BTW, the Nationals will still be the difference between the Liberals holding government & being in Opposition……so, no, they cannot afford to treat them as a “junior partner”, even if Joyce ends up on the backbench…..where I feel certain he will join his mate Abbott in undermining the PM at every opportunity.
Spot on, Marcus. The underlying assumption in Bernard’s thesis is that the Nationals will be chastened by the demise of Barnacle. Good luck with that! They will still hold enough stick to beat Malcolm with because what spine he does have is, resting precariously on the thinnest majority. Arguably, it could get worse with Barnacle’s enthusiasm for holding a grudge (second only to Abbott’s and Rudd’s). Together, they could make it much worse for Malcolm.
It couldn’t get any worse without Joyce? Oh yes it could, with Hayseed and Abbott on the back benches making sure it only get worse for the Turmoil Government.
Good try, but it is Turnbull you are talking about. No ethics, no morality, no beliefs, no backbone, no policies, no rigor, no application, just a classic narcissistic egomaniac.
Hear hear !!
Succinct list and very accurate.
Hey Paul – well put – you described him perfectly!
And let’s not forget that he’s “not had this much fun in years”.
Makes you wonder what a dud day would deliver.
A narcissistic sociopath actually, so is Rudd but Abbott is only a common sociopath – at last you people are seeing the light.
The problem we have in Australia with 4 PM’s in 6 years or whatever the stupid numbers are is not the rate of turnover its the fact that 3 out of 4 of them have a moderate mental illness. Don’t vote for narcissists – did I vote for Latham ? No. I couldn’t vote for a party with an unhinged leader, I had to vote for Bronny in Pittwater – I almost gagged
Thanks for that great assessment Susan. From your pen to voters full recognition of the unlosable punt on ‘self-interest’ wining every race!
I’d differ over “the right of the party will still need to be placated.” No, it will need to be confronted. Turnbull simply kowtows to it to placate it. That stupid “plebiscite” against SSM is a case in point, when he could simply have placed Howard’s marriage law on the floor of Parliament for debate and repudiation.
Not “confronted”, it must be destroyed, but Mr Fluffypants doesn’t have the ticker.
Mr Fluffypants is one of them, he said Hockeys 2014 budget didn’t go far enough and he meant it, given the chance he would remake Australia in the image if the good old US of A because he thinks it would be more fun and having a lazy $200 mill in the bank ensures he would never suffer the downside
I am no fan of Joyce at all, but how can he be a blithering incompetent and at the same time responsible for maintaining this stranglehold on the government for the sake of his own interests?
Keane`s article is just another attempt to give reason for a failed and dysfunctional government, possibly and probably the worst government in Australian history, getting rid of barmy does n`t help the millions suffering the death of 1000 cuts and the trickle down cancer that`s the mad rights ideological mantra, save your breath Bernard, like the rest of this miserable government your`e full of it.