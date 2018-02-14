Sections Menu

Feb 14, 2018

Hi, this is Christian, he’ll be your Attorney-General from now on

Who is Christian Porter exactly, and why do so many people think he'll be PM one day?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

6 thoughts on “Hi, this is Christian, he’ll be your Attorney-General from now on

  1. grimace

    Porter’s potential may well be moot as he faces an uphill battle to retain his seat of Pearce, where demographics in the rapidly urbanising seat are moving against the Liberal party.

  2. AR

    Porter would be a good example of the rise of another vat bred simulacrum except that they generally rise without trace, like scum on a septic tank.
    Unfortunately this gilded creature leaves in his wake so many blighted lives in WA that I fear the effect he will have in Canberra.
    I hope that Grimace is correct about his electoral chances.
    As with Dunnuttin being in danger of losing his seat, that might be the only thing that saves this country.

  3. Evil Garry

    Why is Turnbull so intent on promoting hard right whackjobs like Dutton and Porter to so many important positions? Granted, the job of Attorney General has to go to a lawyer, but there’s about 35 other federal LNP members with law degrees, so surely there’s a small ‘L’ liberal somewhere in that pile of festering turds. Like Grimace and AR, I hope that if the next election doesn’t deliver us from this mob, that Dutton and Porter hopefully get the arses kicked by their electorates, with or without the help of GetUp in Dutton’s case.

  4. Woody

    The fact that his grandfather was a minister in the putrid Bjelke-Petersen government rings alarm bells !

  5. cp

    Hmm…”hoons, vandals and anti-social offenders” seem to disgust him. What’s he think of his parliamentary colleagues? He’s just another filthy hypocrite in power.

  6. Damon

    Could Crikey please provide some analysis of the coincidence of Porter III’s term as WA Treasurer with prolifigate expenditures of proceeds from mining royalties, such that complaints about GST carveups have ensued and ever since?