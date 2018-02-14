Dope new study examines how we can tackle bikies
The problem of effective bikie laws, which have been alluding authorities for the better part of a decade, would do well to look at the undeniable affects that drug legalisation has on organised crime
Frankly, it’s risible that the “sinful” pleasures are criminalised. Along with weed, prostitution is another area where organised crime has been given a free hand to wreak violence and suffering on the community by the righteous moralises in power. Has anyone noticed that no matter how much you punish people for having sex, they don’t seem to desire it less?
For the doubters, please study the excellent materials available on the subject of prohibition in the United States. While you’re educating yourself, also view the Wikipedia articles on substance harm, especially the one visually describing them in terms of harm and dependence.
I look forward to, and will vote for both of these “crimes” to be legalised and will sit back with comfort, knowing that my vote will reduce crime, and will increase taxes, putting the money in my (collective public) pocket, rather than in that of a criminal.
@ Jayson Murphy,
Jay old buddy are you going to be SO deep in it when AR spots that “alluding”.
Probably not Jay’s fault – he can blame that damned SpellCheck or lack of a literate sub editor.
You’ve mentioned Bikies and Mexican cartels but you’ve failed to mention the largest recipient of wealth via illegal drugs, the DEA.
As noted by everyone from JS Mills to Ray-Ray above, the government has no business in protecting people from themselves nor legislating moral panics.
I’ve watched SP bookies, prostitution and abortion all drop off the banned list because the public saw that the only effect was endemic corruption of police, pollies & judiciary.
The miracle is that drug prohibition still seems to be a blank spot.
Although the bien pissants Byron Bay seem to be intent of recriminalising skinny dipping.
People is weird.
I’m all for the decriminalization of marijuana, I think its commercialization should be handled careful so not to promote its use, also alternative methods such as oral consumption would be preferable.
I also believe that people should be permitted to grow their own, the likelihood they might start growing some food plants for themselves would increase and people benefit in many ways from increased self reliance.