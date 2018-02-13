One of the ugliest beefs in federal politics has finally come to a head
What role has Tony Windsor played in Barnaby Joyce's downfall?
Feb 13, 2018
What role has Tony Windsor played in Barnaby Joyce's downfall?
@Barnaby_Joyce Time to go , but before you do you might apologise to my wife and my now deceased Mother for your disgraceful behaviour and to the many others on your trail of misinformation and deceit . You deserve no sympathy, the sympathy should go to those you have damaged.
9 thoughts on “One of the ugliest beefs in federal politics has finally come to a head”
BJ’s downfall will be all his own stupid fault.
Yep. Inability to keep his dick in his trousers has been the downfall of many a man better than BJ.
Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Tony Windsor is sorely missed.
” … with this drip feed of embarrassing stories showing no sign of abetting … ”
Abating, surely. Although Windsor might well be aiding and abetting the drip feed.
Abetz/ abets was the topic of a great Clarke and Dawe interview. How much I am missing their observations of this affair.
Windsor would have a great insider’s view of what goes on in the Nats …. not unlike a preg-testing country vet’s?
I hadn’t thought it possible that Goose is even more of a dipshit than I always thought he was. Goose!
Talcum & the Kormanator have developed a wonderful new way of answering questions about Barnaby Rudge from HM Loyal Opposition yesterday & today – “Yes” & “No”.
Loquacity just leads to more lies it is a good strategy when the cupboard is bare.
Here it comes.
My favourite Windsor-Joyce moment was on TV on a election night years ago. Joyce was trying to get stuck into Windsor towards the end of the night and Windsor simply said, “I don’t have to talk to you Barnaby.” Joyce went redder and redder.