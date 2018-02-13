Turnbull tells Indigenous people: entrepreneur your way over that gap!
If only grants to Indigenous businesses were a Closing The Gap indicator, things would be looking up for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people...
Feb 13, 2018
If only grants to Indigenous businesses were a Closing The Gap indicator, things would be looking up for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people...
It’s not unexpected that, in presenting a report that confirms our national strategy to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians is failing, a government — any government — would endeavour to put the best gloss on it. Thus, in reporting that we were on track in three of the seven Closing The Gap targets, Malcolm Turnbull yesterday pointed out this was the best result since 2011. Moreover, the government is “refreshing” the strategy, and made much of the consultation with Indigenous leaders and communities that is (finally) being undertaken in relation to it — although the Prime Minister in question time seemed to suggest he wished the whole process would hurry up.
One thought on “Turnbull tells Indigenous people: entrepreneur your way over that gap!”
I didn’t have the stomach to listen to the speech so should be obliged to Bernard for picking out the high(?)lights.
Turnbull’s diatribe was as expected: the longer he’s PM the more his speeches disappoint.