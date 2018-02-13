The death of legendary Pakistani lawyer Asma Jahangir is a blow to human rights everywhere
The death of Jahangir, who was a champion of women and human rights, drew calls to continue her work from across Pakistani's ideological spectrum.
Asma Jahangir’s sudden death produced an incongruous visual juxtaposition on Twitter, with both Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and International Muslim Women Union president Samia Raheel Qazi posting photographs of meetings with the legendary Pakistani lawyer, feminist and human rights activist.