Razer: Q&A dresses up narcissism and calls it democracy
If you're wondering if Monday nights have changed, it's just business as usual: "A group of people fresh from the Qantas Club Lounge think about themselves, and the medium they inhabit in that moment, as democracy itself," writes Helen Razer.
excellent coverage Helen .. and yes, Linda Reynolds is one to watch, she has climbed out from underneath all the self-serving and confused crap talked about section 44 and put it squarely on the line that a bipartisan referendum is on the agenda..for example, all we have to do is add the words “until parliament otherwise decides..” (these words are already in the Constitution prefacing a number of clauses) and let Parliament set the rules according to modern values and expectations
I’ve watched just the one Q & A in donkeys’ ages. Twas last week’s, on iView, the following day, and only because I’d read Sally McManus was on ‘the panel’.
A well stacked panel it was, too, stacked against McManus, of course (apart from Crikey’s Mayne, who didn’t get much of a look in). Fortunately, there were a number of intelligent contributions made, apart from McManus – all from the audience.
The only question is “do you get paid penalty rates or danger money” for having to watch this crap? Clearly I cannot say first hand what it is like but the structure is reason enough to say that I am going to bed to read a book.
A good OH&S question, comrade. 🙂
Bearing in mind the Kennedy/Nixon debate & McLuhan, it is different on NewsRadio.
Not better, but the massage is different.
The best talent is the audience – legions of journalists may have covered the 2016 election campaign but it was Duncan Storrar who asked the most pertinent question showing that the journalists covering the campaign lived in a bubble and that Kelly O’Dwyer is a complete lightweight.
Helen, I am heartily sorry that you have endured Q&A to inform we the masses of what transpired. Please, there is no need to torture yourself further, not on my account at least. Cheers, M
I do feel it a civic duty, though, M.
It isn’t. Those who watch it and enjoy it don’t need your input, and those who don’t: well, you know, they don’t either. So do yourself and everyone else a favour and don’t watch it any more. I only say this because you are simply severely biased on the subject.
Seems no-one is ever going to forget the dog. Go Chas!
The Q&A programmes devoid of politicians are good value. Especially the panels consisting solely of scientists.
The politicians are particularly infuriating when talking over each other or another panelist (Terri Butler, it’s highly possible I’m alluding to you).
The “new era of nuclear proliferation” has been a godsend for the messianic egos of Trump and his Korean counterpart, allowing each of them to storm and strut on camera. But that is only possible while people are willing to be frightened of weapons that are too big to be useful.
How much better it would be if world opinion were to become afraid of climate change! All our egotists could still strut around, promising to save us all from the common enemy, economies could be re-mobilised, and the world’s military forces could be re-equipped as disaster response teams.
Thank you so much, Helen, for re-affirming the good sense of my decision to abandon the masochism that watching Q & A proved to be. I trust that Crikey pays a suitable loading, and provides access to counselling, for forcing you to endure self-righteousness at its most irritating.
For what it’s worth, in Balzac’s ‘the complete ‘Human Comedy’ cycle, ‘great fortunes’ is mentioned twenty times and ‘great crimes’ once. And not together.
And Lenin never said “Sometimes, decades happen in weeks” and Keynes never said much of what is attributed to him. As for Voltaire’s defence to the death. That is the work of his biographer etc.
Thank you for offering us your expertise and damn these historical figures for so rarely summing up their own ideas!
Helen I must say that Tony Jones is no fool – it must be particularly galling for him to have to compere the crap in the way his ringmasters instruct him to.
At least I could turn the TV off when Kenny got too much for me, but he has to sit through it week after week – still I suppose his pay packet is not too shabby.
Dunno if I can concur, L. Good broadcaster, though.
People can get so literal, Helen.
A man who watches Q and A, is tired of life.
Except the one where Zizek was on, you could see the steam coming out of Jones’ ears behind his Cheshire Cat grin as his precious show ran off the rails.
Me and a close friend exchange the link to this YouTube video every time we are despairing. It’s very funny.
Wa reading your article until I came across the word – Segued – sorry couldn’t read the rest