Another Closing The Gap report confirms lack of even painfully slow progress
Feb 13, 2018
Another year, another report showing that we're failing to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Yesterday’s 2018 Closing The Gap report identifies three of the seven targets are on track for achievement. The Prime Minister, who tabled the statement at midday in Parliament, claims this is a positive and, correctly, notes “the last year in which at least three targets were on track was in 2011”.