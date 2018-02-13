Israel ushers in a dangerous new era with attacks on Iran
This is about much more than a downed jet.
Feb 13, 2018
This is about much more than a downed jet.
Israel has entered a dangerous new stage with its attacks on military targets in Syria following the downing of an Israeli F-16 jet on the weekend. It has been more than 50 years since Israel has lost a jet in combat, but the continued attacks reflect more than just revenge for the jet’s loss.
One thought on “Israel ushers in a dangerous new era with attacks on Iran”
Does it ever cross your mind that the 100 or so reported attacks by Israel inside Syria are all contrary to international Law. Or that the Golan Heights that Israel has occupied since 1967 is actually sovereign Syrian territory.? Or that Iran, like Russia, in fighting IS in Syria at the request of the Syrian government and therefore entitled to be there? Or that Israel has waged a propaganda war against Iran since 1979 (and asymmetrical warfare as well)? Or that Israel treats wounded IS fighters in its military hospitals? Does it strike you as curious that Israel has never been attacked by IS?
Just asking.