Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

The Winter Games and My Kitchen Rules again did it for Seven, but Married At First Slight, sorry Sight, did it for Nine. Nothing did it for Ten, and the ABC straggled –fourth overall, but third in the main channels ahead of Ten.

Married topped national (1.62 million) and metro (1.15 million) markets, beating MKR (1.58 million nationally and 1.09 million in the metros). But the Winter Games started at 9.40pm and simply mopped up viewers — averaging 1.23 million national viewers and enabling Seven to cruise past Nine. And that was the night.

The second part of Underbelly — Chopper saw a sharp fall from Sunday night’s audience — 1.02 million last night from 1.36 million on Sunday. That’s the audience saying to Nine, we’ve had enough, purleese! I’m A Celebrity on Ten averaged 871,000 nationally, better than what the ABC was offering.

In regional markets Married was not as popular. Seven News topped the night with 563,000, followed by MKR with 491,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 467,000, Married was fourth with 466,000 and Home and Away was fifth with 440,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (38.5%) Nine (27.2%) Ten (15.0%) ABC (14.3%) SBS (5.0%)

Network main channels:

Seven (26.3%) Nine (22.8%) ABC (11.0%) Ten (10.3%) SBS ONE (3.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (8.0%) 7TWO (3.3%) ONE (2.6%) Gem (2.1%) GO (1.9%)

Top 10 national programs:

Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.625 million Seven News — 1.601 million MKR (Seven) — 1.587 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.450 million Nine/NBN News – 6.30 — 1.291 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.239 million Nine/NBN News — 1.229 million Winter Games Night 3 (Seven) — 1.238 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.147 million 7pm ABC News — 1.110 million

Top metro programs:

Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.158 million MKR (Seven) — 1.097 million Seven News — 1.038 million

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.038 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 982,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 960,000 Nine News — 932,000 A Current Affair (Nine) —877,000 7pm ABC News – 768,000 7.30 (ABC) — 599,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 544,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 511,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 501,000

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 506,000 Today (Nine) – 387,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 164,000 + 83,000 on News 24) — 247,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 208,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 177,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 121,000

Top five pay TV programs:

Britannia (showcase) — 47,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 42,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 40,000 PML Overtime (Sky News) — 38,000 The Simpsons (Fox8) – 37,000