Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
The big guns where brought out by Nine and Seven, and a close night ensued.
Feb 13, 2018
The Winter Games and My Kitchen Rules again did it for Seven, but Married At First Slight, sorry Sight, did it for Nine. Nothing did it for Ten, and the ABC straggled –fourth overall, but third in the main channels ahead of Ten.
Married topped national (1.62 million) and metro (1.15 million) markets, beating MKR (1.58 million nationally and 1.09 million in the metros). But the Winter Games started at 9.40pm and simply mopped up viewers — averaging 1.23 million national viewers and enabling Seven to cruise past Nine. And that was the night.
The second part of Underbelly — Chopper saw a sharp fall from Sunday night’s audience — 1.02 million last night from 1.36 million on Sunday. That’s the audience saying to Nine, we’ve had enough, purleese! I’m A Celebrity on Ten averaged 871,000 nationally, better than what the ABC was offering.
In regional markets Married was not as popular. Seven News topped the night with 563,000, followed by MKR with 491,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 467,000, Married was fourth with 466,000 and Home and Away was fifth with 440,000.
