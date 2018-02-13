Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Feb 13, 2018

The big guns where brought out by Nine and Seven, and a close night ensued.

The Winter Games and My Kitchen Rules again did it for Seven, but Married At First Slight, sorry Sight, did it for Nine. Nothing did it for Ten, and the ABC straggled –fourth overall, but third in the main channels ahead of Ten. 

Married topped national (1.62 million) and metro (1.15 million) markets, beating MKR (1.58 million nationally and 1.09 million in the metros). But the Winter Games started at 9.40pm and simply mopped up viewers — averaging 1.23 million national viewers and enabling Seven to cruise past Nine. And that was the night. 

The second part of Underbelly — Chopper saw a sharp fall from Sunday night’s audience — 1.02 million last night from 1.36 million on Sunday. That’s the audience saying to Nine, we’ve had enough, purleese! I’m A Celebrity on Ten averaged 871,000 nationally, better than what the ABC was offering.

In regional markets Married was not as popular. Seven News topped the night with 563,000, followed by MKR with 491,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 467,000, Married was fourth with 466,000 and Home and Away was fifth with 440,000.

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (38.5%)
  2. Nine (27.2%)
  3. Ten (15.0%)
  4. ABC (14.3%)
  5. SBS (5.0%)

Network main channels:

  1. Seven (26.3%)
  2. Nine (22.8%)
  3. ABC (11.0%)
  4. Ten (10.3%)
  5. SBS ONE (3.8%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7mate (8.0%)
  2. 7TWO (3.3%)
  3. ONE (2.6%)
  4. Gem (2.1%)
  5. GO (1.9%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.625 million
  2. Seven News  — 1.601 million
  3. MKR (Seven) — 1.587 million
  4. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.450 million
  5. Nine/NBN News – 6.30 — 1.291 million
  6. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.239 million
  7. Nine/NBN News — 1.229 million
  8. Winter Games Night 3 (Seven) — 1.238 million
  9. Home and Away (Seven) — 1.147 million
  10. 7pm ABC News — 1.110 million

Top metro programs:

    1. Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.158 million
    2. MKR (Seven) — 1.097 million
    3. Seven News  — 1.038 million

 

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Seven News — 1.038 million
  2. Seven News/Today Tonight — 982,000
  3. Nine News (6.30pm) — 960,000
  4. Nine News — 932,000
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) —877,000
  6. 7pm ABC News – 768,000
  7. 7.30 (ABC) — 599,000
  8. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 544,000
  9. Four Corners (ABC) — 511,000
  10. Australian Story (ABC) — 501,000

Morning TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 506,000
  2. Today (Nine) – 387,000
  3. News Breakfast (ABC,  164,000 + 83,000 on News 24) — 247,000
  4. The Morning Show (Seven) — 208,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) — 177,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 121,000

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. Britannia (showcase) — 47,000
  2. Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 42,000
  3. The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 40,000
  4. PML Overtime (Sky News) — 38,000
  5. The Simpsons (Fox8) – 37,000

