ABC confirms Waterstreet for #MeToo panel. The ABC has officially confirmed that its special Q&A on the #MeToo movement will include controversial barrister Charles Waterstreet, who has himself been accused of sexual harassment (which he denies). After some online and media blow-back on the panel choice last month, Waterstreet told Fairfax: “Why should I be assumed to be a perpetrator? I look forward to speaking on my own behalf.” The special program will air on Thursday, and the panel will also include The Preatures’ Isabella Manfredi, employment lawyer Josh Bornstein, The Australian columnist Janet Albrechtsen and Macquarie University journalism and gender studies professor Catharine Lumby.