The ABC gets a Wankley Award for promoting pseudoscience
ABC News has thoroughly earned a Wankley Award for shoddy contribution to journalism for a story promoting the unproven and absolutely bonkers pseudoscientific practice of 'earthing'.
Feb 13, 2018
From time to time, a journalist makes such a shoddy contribution to their noble profession that we at Crikey feel it cannot go unmarked and unrewarded. And so it is that ABC News gets its very own Wankley Award for a report from Alice Springs that aired on Sunday night’s 7pm bulletins.
4 thoughts on “The ABC gets a Wankley Award for promoting pseudoscience”
We should “Earth” a few of our Politicians. Or “Ground” them, either way.
Although they are not short of “negative electrons” grounding them would remove the main source of exaggerated and unproven claims.
The most helpful way to re-align your electrons is to have a MRI-But it is usually done when there is something wrong in your head !!!
Not right, Desmond. An MRI re-aligns your protons. However, seeing that they have a positive charge, and electrons a negative charge, one (perhaps a National Party politician) could argue that protons actually are negative electrons (two negatives make a positive). In which case, the pseudo science might have found a cheap alternative to all those $400+, not rebatable by Medicare, MRI scans.
I seem to recall an important scientist, at the advent of railways, explaining that humans could not survive at 60 mph. And I recall reading that the head of the US Patents Office, at the end of the 19th century declared that there was nothing left to invent.
But these days I always believe what scientists say.