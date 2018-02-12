Seven’s share price slumps
Seven West Media's chronically low share price raises questions about how the company plans to claw itself back into the black.
Feb 12, 2018
Seven West Media shares hit another all-time low last week at 49.5 cents and although they ended a rough five days higher at 52.5 cents on Friday afternoon, the company is now entering possibly its biggest test: the half-year reporting season. Seven West is due to release its figures February 20. Investors are looking for something more than the mere recital of numbers by management to convince them that the company is not following the route blazed by rival Ten Network to ruination.
Still, they have got the Winter Olympics?
Three channels = all those ads + that “expert iindulgence”, to fill in the time between the dearth of “finely tuned exponents/competitors(?)” in the two or three competitions “actually being decided at any one time(?)” – going by their “coverage”?
…. They’ll be there ’til thaw to decide that back-log?