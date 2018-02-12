The money pumped into Closing The Gap must be accounted for On the failures of Closing The Gap and AGL's profts Crikey
One thought on “The money pumped into Closing The Gap must be accounted for”
Re the huge cost of private sector companies coming in between government and ‘client’ groups. Exactly the same can be said for the NDIS and changes to the new Aged Care program. Huge profits are being made by ‘middlemen’ companies not knowing anything about the client group’s needs and doing virtually nothing anyway, often leaving the clients in long-term limbo. It is a rort on a grand scale and all funded by taxpayers.