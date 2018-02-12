Sections Menu

Feb 12, 2018

M+C make a big stink over unfair dismissal spin cycle

Who does one believe when the spinners are spinning for themselves?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The spin cycle around professional spinners M+C Partners is gathering speed. The small PR firm is currently facing a court action from Asher Moses, a former executive with the company, for unfair dismissal. In response to his claim — that he was sacked after he was diagnosed with depression and that the company is trying to avoid paying out his equity entitlements — M+C Partners filed a defence with the court saying that his dismissal was related to being affected by cannabis while at work and not showing up in required hours.

