Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Feb 12, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Channel Seven ended up winning what could well turn out to be the most competitive night of the year.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Last night the contestants were: MKR and the moguls (snow bumps) on Seven, Married At First Sight on Nine and Ten’s I’m A Celebrity. Nine also went to the crypt and resurrected Underbelly and put Chopper Read into the story. Eric Bana did it better nearly 18 years ago.  The ABC also had the first part of the two part doco on Bob Hawke (with some interesting parallels to Barnaby Joyce’s situation).

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment