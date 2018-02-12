Domain ‘boys’ club’ complaint confirmed … Tingle leaves AFR … the revolving door …
Feb 12, 2018
Yet more evidence emerges of a troubling culture at Domain. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Fairfax confirms Domain “boys’ club” complaint. Fairfax has confirmed to The Australian that former Domain CEO Antony Catalano resigned after Domain received a formal allegation that Domain had a “boys’ club” culture, and the allegation was raised with him. Catalano suddenly resigned just two months after Domain spun-off from Fairfax, and The Australian Financial Review, owned by Fairfax, revealed last week that there had been a formal complaint made about the workplace culture at Domain.
I have to say, it’s good news and a huge win for Aunty. (and my sanity)
Replacing C. Uhlmann with Laura Tingle.
I might just have to start watching ABC730 again.
How long before Tingle replaces Sales?
Meanwhile Alberici – the clown whose faith in her own conservative opinions is unshakeable (“she didn’t watch the episodes Jones hosted” –
she knows all she needs now – was a Lateline “promo”?) – who went on about how Australia’s tax rate was such a handicap compared to other countries, two days after The Business tore that BCA turd apart – is “Chief Economics Correspondent” at “our” ABC?