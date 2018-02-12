Sections Menu

Feb 12, 2018

Domain ‘boys’ club’ complaint confirmed … Tingle leaves AFR … the revolving door …

Yet more evidence emerges of a troubling culture at Domain. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Fairfax confirms Domain “boys’ club” complaint. Fairfax has confirmed to The Australian that former Domain CEO Antony Catalano resigned after Domain received a formal allegation that Domain had a “boys’ club” culture, and the allegation was raised with him. Catalano suddenly resigned just two months after Domain spun-off from Fairfax, and The Australian Financial Review, owned by Fairfax, revealed last week that there had been a formal complaint made about the workplace culture at Domain.

2 thoughts on “Domain ‘boys’ club’ complaint confirmed … Tingle leaves AFR … the revolving door …

  1. paddy

    I have to say, it’s good news and a huge win for Aunty. (and my sanity)
    Replacing C. Uhlmann with Laura Tingle.
    I might just have to start watching ABC730 again.

  2. klewso

    How long before Tingle replaces Sales?
    Meanwhile Alberici – the clown whose faith in her own conservative opinions is unshakeable (“she didn’t watch the episodes Jones hosted” –
    she knows all she needs now – was a Lateline “promo”?) – who went on about how Australia’s tax rate was such a handicap compared to other countries, two days after The Business tore that BCA turd apart – is “Chief Economics Correspondent” at “our” ABC?