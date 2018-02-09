So that’s where all your energy money has been going!
AGL told the ASX yesterday that its profit had nearly doubled to $622 million from $325 million a year earlier.
Feb 9, 2018
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg have been huffing and puffing for most of the past year about the nasty people at AGL for not keeping its rickety, climate change-inducing Liddell coal-fired power station in the New South Wales Hunter Valley open past 2022.
As an aside to the above, what possible justification is there for the taxes on alcohol etc increasing by so much more than normal indexation?
A lot of us would be very happy with AGL paying a lot of that profit as carbon taxes, and for its talk to be about which non-carbon sources will replace coal or gas on the sites of old power stations.
Lucky that we don’t get the Dutch Disease – generations of full employment, high living standard and low inflation due to North Sea gas.
The wonders of privatisation!
I thought selling utilities to the private sector was supposed to make things run more efficiently and be cheaper.
Geez Glen, AGL have been so generous as they rewarded me, a long term sucker/customer, with a 10% discount on any online purchase with Amazon for Chrisake. What a bloody insult.