News Corp finds itself once again propped up by digital real estate holdings
The company's second quarter report shows that, amid declining advertising revenues, they're leaning more than ever on new digital acquisitions and smaller operations
Feb 9, 2018
The company's second quarter report shows that, amid declining advertising revenues, they're leaning more than ever on new digital acquisitions and smaller operations
News Corp’s newspapers were again a millstone around the neck of the company in the three months to the end of December. The company’s latest financial results revealed that once again the company’s digital real estate operations and currency movements were the saviours for the second quarter in a row. Digital real estate — REA Group in Australia and Move in the US — saw a 21% jump in revenue, while currency movements (the fall in the value of the greenback) boosted revenues by US$47 million.