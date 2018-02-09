Sections Menu

Media Files

Feb 9, 2018

Court suppresses Tele’s Rush defence … ABC apologises to Rudd … why Fox’s Disney deal was done …

A court has ordered the complete suppression of the Daily Tele's defence in the Geoffrey Rush defamation suit. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Tele’s Rush court defence withheld. The Daily Telegraph‘s defence in the Geoffrey Rush defamation case has not — even a redacted version — been released by the court. Rush sued the paper’s publisher, Nationwide News, over a story it published on the front page accusing the actor of inappropriate behaviour during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of King Lear. Rush denies the claims. The Australian reports that the Federal Court yesterday ruled the Tele‘s formal defence be suppressed until later this month, when lawyers will argue whether it should be released. Rush’s lawyers argued that publishing the defence would further damage Rush’s reputation.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Court suppresses Tele’s Rush defence … ABC apologises to Rudd … why Fox’s Disney deal was done …

  1. AR

    Nice to learn that Leventy lost bigly.