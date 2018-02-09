Court suppresses Tele’s Rush defence … ABC apologises to Rudd … why Fox’s Disney deal was done …
A court has ordered the complete suppression of the Daily Tele's defence in the Geoffrey Rush defamation suit. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Tele’s Rush court defence withheld. The Daily Telegraph‘s defence in the Geoffrey Rush defamation case has not — even a redacted version — been released by the court. Rush sued the paper’s publisher, Nationwide News, over a story it published on the front page accusing the actor of inappropriate behaviour during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of King Lear. Rush denies the claims. The Australian reports that the Federal Court yesterday ruled the Tele‘s formal defence be suppressed until later this month, when lawyers will argue whether it should be released. Rush’s lawyers argued that publishing the defence would further damage Rush’s reputation.
