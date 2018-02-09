The increasingly deranged diary of a detention centre visitor
If the Department of Home Affairs was trying to stop detention centre visits with its new, punitive visitation procedures, then it may have worked.
Last month the Department of Home Affairs changed the visitation protocols for Australian detention centres, provoking outrage and hunger strikes among detainees. Here, Rebekah Holt attempts to navigate the new system for her weekly Sunday visit.
One thought on "The increasingly deranged diary of a detention centre visitor"
The online system is an insult. After three weeks it is still riddled with blocks and faults which mean that getting through the LOGIN stage and then receiving permission days later to apply onto the 11 step form is a miracle if achieved. It took me 45 minutes to apply to see 5 people 7 days hence. Others record similar times when the system is working. When it fails (often) it takes days.
I received this alarming refusal later confirmed as an error- no apology
“Your application was incomplete
Operational requirements do not permit this visit to proceed at this time
You are currently restricted from applying to visit an immigration detention facility
You failed to declare criminal convictions as required in your application
The person in detention you have applied to visit is no longer accommodated at this immigration detention facility
The person in detention you have applied to visit has indicated they do not wish for this visit to proceed at this time”
We are asked to give our personal details passports drivers licence ph home address, bank cards credit cards etc to these spambots who can spit out an unearned criminal conviction without even an apology.