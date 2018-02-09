The Barnaby Joyce tryst is not the first of its kind
Barnaby Joyce and his minders could have learned some media management lessons from how then-NT Chief Minister Adam Giles revealed his partner and former staffer's pregnancy in 2015.
Of the many think pieces on The Daily Telegraph‘s revelation this week that Barnaby Joyce is having a baby with a former staffer, Sky’s Samantha Maiden’s effort made some especially good points.
No it is not, but then Adam Giles had split from his wife before the affair, Joyce had not. Also, Joyce had been capitalising on his good moral Catholic, sanctity of marriage image. Like everything else about him this is now revealed as bullshit. HE deserves no sympathy. The big joke is Turnbull saying it is not the government’s business, when Joyce was saying exactly how it was the government’s business. A pox on Joyce, he is a sanctimonious lying windbag who cheats on his wife and gets a colleague to create a new job for the girlfriend or so it would appear.
Quite so OGO.
Also, reports today are that FOI requests for records on expenditures for Joyce and his former staffer have been refused.
On 7.30 the other night Joyce claimed that FIO information had revealed nothing.
It just keeps getting sleazier.
The deputy PM is as slippery as a greased pig: if no FOI material has been released of course there’s nothing to see. Apparently the nation must get over it & move on.
Cousin Jethro has chosen his words ever so carefully. He admits there have been REQUESTS from the media but there’s no mention of complying with FOIs, instead he says somewhat ambiguously, ‘there’s nothing there’. Which may translate to: nothing is being made available.
From the 7.30 interview transcript Cousin Jethro’s exact words:
‘This issue has been FOI-ed – that’s Freedom of Information request – from just about every media outlet for a very long period of time. So uphill, down-dale they have enquired into this and nothing has been found, because there’s nothing there.’
and this….
‘Well, they have FOI-ed everything to do with my travel and they – and nothing is – has been turned up because there’s nothing there. I mean, it’s not a case of conducting, you know, using taxpayers’ funds to conduct other things than what is your business. And my business is to represent the people of New England and to represent people in Australia.’
I heard on one report that Campion had been Cousin Jethro’s press secretary prior to shifting to Canavan’s staff. A press secretary to a deputy PM should know how to mitigate what can only be termed a scandal.
“It would have been more gentlemanly in my opinion for the Deputy PM and his media team to manage this situation for his new partner, his wife and his four daughters”. ‘Gentlemanly’ is not a term that can be used in regards to this amoeba. I totally agree with Old Greybearded One’s statements, but the fact remains that this low life is a faltering heartbeat from being our glorious leader. The very idea scares the poo-poo out of me!
Barnyard is living proof that Big Jack Lang, as quoted by PJK, was wrong about putting your money on self interest because you know that it is trying.
A modicum of ability is also required.
Did Jethro’s “staff” qualify for Capital City T/A, to be on-hand in Canberra and other places to help him out as needed?
Yes, every last one of them, including the CAs.
This is over & above the deemed rate for motel accommodation – which is often block booked centrally.
Must be about the only thing Giles did get right during his entire time in office.