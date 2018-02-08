With trust plummeting, what’s in store for Australian society?
A low-trust political environment can have serious consequences for the kinds of governments we have. Even libertarians should be worried.
Recent trend data from the Edelman Trust Barometer series suggests Australia, along with some other western democracies, is becoming a low-trust society in regard to its major institutions — especially its politicians and the media. This has potential ramifications for economic growth, which is stronger in high-trust societies where complex social and legal mechanisms aren’t needed to ensure basic transactions and contracts work.
6 thoughts on “With trust plummeting, what’s in store for Australian society?”
Crikey, Bernard, you are a depressing bloke. Is there no glimmer of hope? No thin feeble flicker of a brighter future for us? Picked a bad day to give up barbiturates, I suppose. Cheers, or not, M
Yet Crikey and a couple of other small media outlets are the ones who call the politicians out.
What major outlet has come close to the assessment of Turnbull as a PM as GR did yesterday? News Corp and Sky we accept this from but the blatant grovelling from Fairfax, ABC and Guardian and the conga line of Turnbull sycophants debase and degrade trust in the media’s integrity.
Without scrutiny the politicians can do and say whatever they wish, knowing they will not be held to account, in Turnbull’s case knowing that the liberal media will gather together to help with his reelection.
How can you trust any politicians (that we pay our $tax; for whom we vote, on what we know) who want us (their employer) kept from the truth; and their opinionated media flunkies-for-access quite happy to be complicit in that pursuit of the cultivation of ignorance – “editing news for our own good” – passing off opinion as news?
As for “he says what he thinks” a babbling moron does that.
“Awaiting moderation”? You gotta be kidding!
And the last 36 hours have given a clear example of why this might be the case. The role of the msm is to report – even on the politicians. But as we have seen with the Deputy PM the msm has signally failed to report on his behaviour. They have taken the supine line that private behaviour should remain private and expressed this collective opinion in a quite sanctimonious manner. So behaviour which goes to a person’s character is not reported on and the Deputy PM goes on tv and bats away any questions with a defence that it is “private”.
I already held a low opinion of this government. Yesterday it fell lower. I hold a pretty low opinion of the msm, too, and yesterday that also dropped. If the msm and the politicians want to remain bedfellows on their own heads be it when the rest of us walk away holding our noses.