The huge stories that could have been killed under the government’s proposed new laws
The government says it will water down parts of its foreign interference bill that journalists were most worried about. But the bill is still broad, and there are concerns about how journalists will be affected.
5 thoughts on “The huge stories that could have been killed under the government’s proposed new laws”
Good one Tuppence and your Magic Christian :- now the “national public interest = keeping the voting plebs in the dark and/or feeding them BS”?
A ‘public interest’ clause – good grief, what could possibly go awry with that? No grey area whatsoever. I jest.
Let’s wind the clock back 24 hours: the nation cannot agree on whether it was in the ‘public interest’ to report on Cousin Jethro’s extra-curricular activities. If the subject under scrutiny was more weighty or threatening to the government than a member’s member what would the chances be of it being deemed of our interest…
Journalists must be exempt. Exempt.
Real journalists should be exempt (there’s precious few of them so that shouldn’t be too hard) – not the pretend ones, they’re already doing what Tuppence wants, keeping us from the unexpurgated truth when it threatens the image of the party and politicians they pimp.
We saw what happened last time the precious petals of MEAA had a fit of the vapours & pearl clutching at the thought that the stenographer members might have to live in the real world of harassment, intimidation & penury enured by hoi polloi whistle blowers.
They were given a by and not much later found out, being insufficiently interested let alone competent to do a bit of “investigating”, that they are just as vulnerable a real people.
Mine heart bleedeth for them, not .
As for the Common Weal, it’s dead, dismembered & buried.
Are these the same people who wanted to scrap 18c because it threatened free speech?